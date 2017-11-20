Tyson Foods announces new facility in Tennessee

Governor Haslam and Tyson Foods have announced that the company will be creating 1,500 new jobs and investing $300 million in Tennessee.

The food processor will be building it's newest facility in Humboldt , TN, which is close to 100 miles outside of Memphis.

Several leading government officials from Tennessee made statements about the announcement:

“I want to thank Tyson Foods for choosing Humboldt as the location for its new operations and for creating 1,500 new jobs in Gibson County," Haslam said.

"The new facility will be Tyson’s fifth location in Tennessee and it means a great deal that a company of this magnitude continues to grow its footprint in our state. I appreciate Tyson for its continued commitment to Tennessee and for helping us get one step closer to our goal of making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

“Today’s announcement that Tyson Foods will invest $300 million and create 1,500 jobs is great news for the people of Gibson County,” U.S. Sen. Bob Corker said.

Tyson expects the new facility to be fully operational by 2019.