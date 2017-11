Mall shopping hours for Black Friday

Hamilton Place Mall will be closed Thanksgiving day, and open for shoppers at 6:00am on Black Friday, remaining open until 10:00pm.

The mall will have special holiday hours listed below:

Thanksgiving Day CLOSED Black Friday 6:00am-10:00pm November 25th 8:00am-10:00pm November 26th 11:0 am-8:00pm December 2nd 9:00am-9:00pm December 4th 10:00am-10:00pm December 5th 10:00am-10:00pm December 6th 10:00am-10:00pm December 7th 10:00am-10:00pm December 8th 10:00am-10:00pm December 9th 9:00am-11:00pm December 10th 11:00am-7:00pm December 11th 9:00am-10:00pm December 12th 9:00am-10:00pm December 13th 9:00am-10:00pm December 14th 9:00am-10:00pm December 15th 8:00am-11:00pm December 16th 8:00am-11:00pm December 17th 10:00am-10:00pm December 18th 8:00am-11:00pm December 19th 8:00am-11:00pm December 20th 8:00am-11:00pm December 21st 8:00am-11:00pm December 22nd 8:00am-11:00pm December 23rd 8:00am-11:00pm Christmas Eve 10:00am-6:00 pm Christmas Day CLOSED December 26th 8:00am-9:00pm New Years Day 10:00am-6:00pm

Bradley Square Mall will open even earlier, at 5:00am on Black Friday.

Dalton's Walnut Square Mall will be open Thanksgiving Day, and will have extended hours for the holidays as well:

BLACK FRIDAY

Thanksgiving Day: 6:00pm - 12 AM

Black Friday: 6:00am - 10:00pm

Saturday: 9:00am -10:00pm

EXTENDED HOLIDAY

December 8th – 24th

Mon - Sat: 9:00am - 10:00pm

Sun: 12noon - 8:00pm

Christmas Eve: 8:00am - 6:00pm

CHRISTMAS DAY AND NEW YEAR'S