UPDATE: Woodmore families planning candlelight memorial service

UPDATE: Tuesday marks one year since the Woodmore bus crash that claimed the lives of six children.

This week, resources are in place to comfort the students and staff members of Woodmore Elementary School.

This is an incredibly hard week for the students and teachers at Woodmore elementary because what happened a year ago continues to weigh on them. That's why the school system has several counselors on site ready to help those still grieving.

One day stands between Woodmore elementary students and teachers and the Thanksgiving break. Those 24 hours may be some of the most difficult for this community.

"We really experienced the unthinkable a year ago at this time. We lost six of our babies and it's been devastating," Jill Levine, Chief of the Opportunity Zone for Hamilton County Schools said.

Levine said this week is about keeping everyone in a positive frame of mind, but she realizes the memories from that day a year ago are still raw. It affected teachers as much as it did students.

"To their credit, they're here at school today and they'll be here at school tomorrow and i really admire that because i know how tough the past year has been for them," Levine said.

To help them cope, eight counselors are at the school this week. That's to make sure everyone is emotionally ready for a memorial service and vigil to honor the six children who died in the bus crash.

Their story doesn't end there. The school is expected to unveil six trees. Each has a marker with a child's name. A resurfaced play space will also preserve their memory.

"We want to continue to remember that these were just beautiful, smart, energetic, smart kids. We want their legacy to live on in the school.">

The vigil and balloon release will take place from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the crash site on Talley Road.

Chattanooga police will be blocking off the area from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. That includes Talley Road at Sunset Avenue and Midwoode Drive.

Parking and shuttle services will be available. Councilman Russell Gilbert said CARTA shuttles will be picking up people from four locations at 5:30 pm:

Brainerd Recreation Center

Brainerd High School

New Monumental Baptist Church

Tucker Baptist Church

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.