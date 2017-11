A fan watching the Vols vs. LSU game Saturday night was hit by a piece of metal that was torn from the scoreboard at Neyland Stadium.

The University of Tennessee spokesperson said high winds blew the sheet of metal into the crowd, hitting the man. The man was able to walk out of the stadium and was treated at a local hospital, UT officials said. His injuries are unknown.

