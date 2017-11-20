Chattanooga Police investigating shooting on Dodson Ave. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Police investigating shooting on Dodson Ave.

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Police investigate early morning shooting. Police investigate early morning shooting.

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 900 block of Dodson Ave. 

Officials say the shooting was reported around 11:50 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say 26-year-old Tony Williams was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived on scene. 

Officials say the victim advised police that the shots came from a passing vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting is currently under investigation by CPD's Violent Crime Bureau. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.