Chattanooga Police investigating shooting on Dodson Ave.

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 900 block of Dodson Ave.

Officials say the shooting was reported around 11:50 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say 26-year-old Tony Williams was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived on scene.

Officials say the victim advised police that the shots came from a passing vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting is currently under investigation by CPD's Violent Crime Bureau.