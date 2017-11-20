Helping those with travel challenges

Lafayette residents Cory Lee and his mother Sandy have been traveling the world for the last five years.

"Over the past few years I've been able to do some pretty incredible things,” described Cory. “I've gone hot-air ballooning over the Negev Desert. I've gone on a South African safari in Kruger National Park where we were able to see elephants and even play with a cheetah."

Cory spends months ahead of time preparing for his trips as he must make accommodations for his unique travel needs.



"It's very rewarding to just see Cory make the most out of every day,” explained his mother, Sandy. “Because he goes through a lot that people can't see because of his muscle atrophy. I've always told him if he can't stand up then stand out."

LEARN MORE | CurbFree with Cory Lee website



When the two began traveling years ago, finding travel information to accommodate his needs proved to be difficult.



"I noticed online that there wasn't a lot of information on accessibility out there," recalled Cory. "We went to Germany and we actually went to plug my wheelchair charger into the wall and it blew up. Sparks were flying and the power in the hotel went out....and it was just this big fiasco."

It was at that point Cory decided to do something about the lack of information online. He began, CurbFree with Cory Lee , a website dedicated to disseminating information to anyone traveling with a special need.



"My overall goal with the blog is to break out of their comfort zone and see the world,” said Cory. “So I wanted to put that information out there and be available to people in wheelchairs around the world. People with disabilities spent over 17 billion dollars a year on travel. I mean I really want to show destinations and people around the world that we want to travel and destinations can become more accessible."

Advertisers have taken notice, allowing Cory to make his site his full-time job. And since he began the blog four years ago, the money “Curb Free” made, has allowed Cory to visit six continents.

And while he’s having the time of his life, Cory is, in fact, doing this for more than himself.

"I mean even if you're not disabled, your kids might be one day or your grandchildren. So by making the world more accessible you're not only just helping me currently, you're also helping future generations to come."