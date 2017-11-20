10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CHARLES MANSON, WHOSE CULT SLAYINGS HORRIFIED WORLD, DIES

The imprisoned hippie cult leader, who orchestrated the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, was 83.

2. MUGABE WON'T GO QUIETLY; MORE PROTESTS VOWED

The longtime authoritarian president ignores a midday local deadline set by Zimbabwe's ruling party to step down or face impeachment proceedings.

3. WASHINGTON MAY NOT HAVE SEEN THE LAST OF 'THE MOOCH'

Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived White House communications chief, tells AP he remains in close touch with the Trump administration and sees himself working with the president again in the future.

4. WHITE HOUSE OPEN TO STRIKING HEALTH PROVISION FROM TAX BILL

The provision would repeal a requirement that everyone in the U.S. have health insurance or pay a fine, but is opposed by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, whose vote the White House needs.

5. WHY TRUMP ISN'T STUMPING FOR MOORE

The president isn't calling for the Alabama Senate candidate to leave the race but won't campaign for the Republican because of "discomfort" with the sexual misconduct allegations against Moore.

6. HOW SUU KYI VIEWS GLOBAL INSTABILITY

Myanmar's leader, whose country is accused of violently pushing out minority Rohingya Muslims, says the world is facing conflict in part because illegal immigration spreads terrorism.

7. 'IT NEVER REALLY LEAVES YOU'

In the worst opioid epidemic in U.S. history, addiction recovery may be toughest for pain patients who must find safer ways to manage their conditions, AP learns.

8. TEEN TRANSGENDER MOVEMENT MORE WIDESPREAD THEN THOUGHT

Although the concept that children can be transgender has been discussed in the open only recently, one study estimates that about 150,000 teenagers in the U.S. identify as transgender, AP finds.

9. HARD TO BELIEVE: 'OBAMACARE' CAN BE HAD FOR FREE

Due to a quirk in the system, consumers are getting the word that taxpayer-subsidized health plans are widely available for next year for no monthly premium or little cost.

10. WOMEN DOMINATE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, BUT NOT AS NOMINEES

Women instead took over the show with powerful, incredible, emotional and inspiring performances from Diana Ross, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga and more.

