UPDATE: Spring Creek Elem. School closed Monday

Della Reese, the actress and gospel-influenced singer who in middle age found her greatest fame as Tess, the wise angel in the long-running television drama "Touched by an Angel," has died at age 86.More
Della Reese, the actress and gospel-influenced singer who in middle age found her greatest fame as Tess, the wise angel in the long-running television drama "Touched by an Angel," has died at age 86.More
On Sept. 24, Minerva Rosa-Gonzalez ran over to help minister Joey Spann after he was shot inside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.More
On Sept. 24, Minerva Rosa-Gonzalez ran over to help minister Joey Spann after he was shot inside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.More