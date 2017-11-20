UPDATE: Spring Creek Elem. School closed Monday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Spring Creek Elem. School closed Monday

By Kristin Hodges
By WRCB Staff
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Spring Creek Elementary School is closed Monday due to a fire that sparked overnight in the broiler room.

A staff official tells Channel 3 this message is being sent out to parents:

Good morning staff, parents, and guardians of Spring Creek Elementary School.  Due to a fire in the boiler room and no heat in the building Spring Creek Elementary will be closed today, Monday, November 20th.  Thank you.

Stick with Channel 3 for the latest updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: A small fire started overnight in a building near Spring Creek Elementary School.

East Ridge Police and Fire responded around 3:30 a.m. The fire started in a maintenance building where tools are kept. 

We're told this will not impact the class schedule. 

 

