UPDATE: Spring Creek Elem. School closed Monday

UPDATE: Spring Creek Elementary School is closed Monday due to a fire that sparked overnight in the broiler room.

A staff official tells Channel 3 this message is being sent out to parents:

Good morning staff, parents, and guardians of Spring Creek Elementary School. Due to a fire in the boiler room and no heat in the building Spring Creek Elementary will be closed today, Monday, November 20th. Thank you.

PREVIOUS STORY: A small fire started overnight in a building near Spring Creek Elementary School.

East Ridge Police and Fire responded around 3:30 a.m. The fire started in a maintenance building where tools are kept.

We're told this will not impact the class schedule.

