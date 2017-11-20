UPDATE: Elephants greet firefighters during semi fire on I-24

UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters dispatched to a semi fire early Monday morning were surprised to see several elephants standing outside the trailer.

Three African elephants greeted the firefighters when they responded to the fire, which was actually just across the TN/GA state line about 2:00am Monday.

CFD Chief Morgan said the tractor was on fire, but the trailer was not. The owners got the elephants safely out of the trailer and gave them some hay to munch on while firefighters put the fire out.

Morgan said the elephants were "huge," but well behaved. None of the animals were injured. No human injuries were reported either.

Once the fire was extinguished, the owners made some calls to get another tractor to continue their trip to Sarasota, Florida.

PREVIOUS STORY: A tractor-trailer fire is causing delays on I-24 eastbound early Monday morning.

As of 4:00 a.m., the left lane is blocked at the State Line.

The fire happened after the Wildwood exit in Dade County. Drivers are seeing delays to the junction with I-59.

