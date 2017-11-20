Weather radios handed out in Whitfield County

Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency will be giving away 75 NOAA Weather Radios on Monday, November 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dalton-Whitfield Library, 310 Cappes St. in Dalton.

The radios will be presented to Whitfield County residents on a first-come, first-serve basis, one per household with proof of residency. If you received a radio from EMA last year, you will not be eligible this year.

Whitfield EMA received a grant from Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security to purchase and distribute 600 NOAA Weather Radios. Other dates and locations for giveaways will be announced soon.