Chattanoogans invited to share input on budget, city's future

In several budget input sessions, Chattanoogans are invited to learn more about the city's 2019 budget and share ideas about the city's future.

The 3 sessions are:

Nov. 20, 2017 - 5 to 6:30 PM

Kingdom Center (behind the Urban League)

730 E M L King Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37403

Nov. 27, 2017 - 5 to 6:30 PM

Hixson Youth & Family Development Center

5400 School Dr. Hixson, TN 37343

Nov. 30, 2017 - 5 to 6:30 PM

Family Justice Center

5705 Uptain Rd. Chattanooga, TN 37411

At these sessions you can help decide where over $210 million dollars are spent.