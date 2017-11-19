UPDATE: Water main break repaired that impacted several Chattano - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Water main break repaired that impacted several Chattanooga streets

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Photo courtesy of the HCSO. Photo courtesy of the HCSO.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The water main break has been repaired.

Tennessee American Water officials said you should run cold water if you are experiencing air bubbles or discolored water.

They are working on fixing the excavation site.

Tennessee American Water is reporting that they have a water main break in the Bonny Oaks area.  
The break is on Towerway Drive, and will impact water service on several streets:

  • Lightfoot Mill Rd
  • North Crest Rd
  • Marshall St
  • Portview Pl

"We apologize for the inconvenience but we are working safely and as quickly as possible to repair," TAWC said in a statement.

