UPDATE: Water main break repaired that impacted several Chattanooga streets

UPDATE: The water main break has been repaired.

Tennessee American Water officials said you should run cold water if you are experiencing air bubbles or discolored water.

They are working on fixing the excavation site.

Tennessee American Water is reporting that they have a water main break in the Bonny Oaks area.

The break is on Towerway Drive, and will impact water service on several streets:

Lightfoot Mill Rd

North Crest Rd

Marshall St

Portview Pl

"We apologize for the inconvenience but we are working safely and as quickly as possible to repair," TAWC said in a statement.