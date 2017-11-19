Local darting association holds tournament with Special Olympics

The Special Olympics held a dart tournament along with the Greater Chattanooga Darting Association on Saturday.

The event took place at the VFW on Lee Highway.

More than 200 people attended the tournament, including Sam Reeves.

"I'm a professional dart player, and I've been doing this a long time," Reeves said.

The local darting association has held this event for more than 30 years, and Special Olympians have joined them for the past five years.

Judy Rodgers, Area Director for the Special Olympics of Tennessee, said, "they love it because they get to throw darts with the pros."

The money raised this weekend will go towards the local Special Olympics.