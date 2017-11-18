Crash kills one person on Highway 41 in Ringgold - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crash kills one person on Highway 41 in Ringgold

By WRCB Staff
RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -

The Georgia State Patrol is working a fatal crash on Highway 41 in Ringgold. It happened just after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

State troopers said the vehicle was heading toward I-75 near exit 345 when it crossed the median and the southbound lanes before going down an embankment hitting the bottom.

GSP said a man died in the wreck. They told Channel 3 he had a gunshot wound.

A GBI spokeswoman said the agency has been requested by the Ringgold Police Department to assist in the death investigation.

