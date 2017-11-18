Grundy County SRO loses access to school security cameras

The school resource officer at Grundy County High School no longer has access to the security cameras.

Sheriff Clint Shrum said the SRO went into his office on Friday and saw that his surveillance monitors were gone and had been moved to the principal's office.

The SRO now needs permission from the principal to look at the video. The sheriff says that could impact student safety and his department's emergency response plan.

Shrum said the monitors were eventually moved back into the SRO's office, but the video is still not able to be viewed without permission.

That same surveillance system is being used to figure out who vandalized a school board member's car.

Channel 3 has reached out to the Grundy County Director of Schools for a statement, but has not heard back.