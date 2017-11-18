Bodies found in Alabama linked to missing rapper, promoter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama sheriff says two bodies found over the weekend in a rural area are believed to be an Atlanta-based rapper and his cousin, a music promoter. Both had been missing for several days.

Rapper Edward Reeves, known as Bambino Gold; and Kendrick Stokes, known as Skooly Kee Da Tooly, were reported missing Nov. 7.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that the bodies were found in separate locations in Macon County, in eastern Alabama.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson tells Al.com that both men were homicide victims, and that the bodies were found not far off roadways about three to four miles apart.

Brunson said that a passer-by discovered the first body Friday evening. A deputy discovered the second body during a search of the area before dawn Saturday.

