Local power companies are preparing for the threat of severe weather

UPDATE: Crews in North Georgia are also ready to act tonight.

"We have crews on standby and ready to restore power at all locations should there be storms and inclement weather this evening," North Georgia Electric's Amy Blankenship said.

Storms will be moving through the area within the next few hours, and Meteorologist Nick Austin is closely monitoring the situation.

PREVIOUS STORY: With the threat of severe weather Saturday evening in and around the Tennessee Valley, power companies are wasting no time getting prepared.

Cleveland Utilities Vice President Marshall Stinnett said that their team is already briefed and ready to act if needed.

The same goes for EPB. A spokesperson for the company said crews are "waiting to see and are always prepared to respond."

Meteorologist Nick Austin expects the storms to enter the area between 6:00 and 8:00 pm.

