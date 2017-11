A Trenton, GA, woman needs your help finding her missing sister.

Tracey Moses, 46, has not been seen or heard from since last Saturday.

She is 5 feet tall and 160 lbs. Moses has dark brown shoulder length hair, and her eyes are brown.

She was last seen wearing a maroon T-shirt with dark pants.

If you have any information about Moses' whereabouts, please call the Trenton Police Department at either (706)-657-4111 or (706)-657-4167.