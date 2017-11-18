UPDATE: W Road Reopens after Spill

UPDATE: Clean up in complete on the W Road, where a slippy substance spilled Saturday afternoon.

The W Road is open to drivers.

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities have shut down a part of the W Road on Signal Mountain after a substance spilled on the roadway.

Waldens Ridge Emergency Service was called to the area shortly before 1 p.m. to help with clean up.

According to officials, the road became slippery after a car leaked some sort of substance on the roadway.

Crews are working to clean up the spill and reopen the road.