UPDATE: W Road Reopens after Spill

UPDATE: Clean up in complete on the W Road, where a slippy substance spilled Saturday afternoon.
The W Road is open to drivers.
PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities have shut down a part of the W Road on Signal Mountain after a substance spilled on the roadway.
Waldens Ridge Emergency Service was called to the area shortly before 1 p.m. to help with clean up.
According to officials, the road became slippery after a car leaked some sort of substance on the roadway.
Crews are working to clean up the spill and reopen the road.