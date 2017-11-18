UPDATE: W Road Reopens after Spill - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: W Road Reopens after Spill

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

UPDATE: Clean up in complete on the W Road, where a slippy substance spilled Saturday afternoon.

The W Road is open to drivers.

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities have shut down a part of the W Road on Signal Mountain after a substance spilled on the roadway.

Waldens Ridge Emergency Service was called to the area shortly before 1 p.m. to help with clean up.

According to officials, the road became slippery after a car leaked some sort of substance on the roadway.

Crews are working to clean up the spill and reopen the road. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.