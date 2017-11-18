Rossville Police Search for Suspects in Shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rossville Police Search for Suspects in Shooting

By WRCB Staff

Rossville Police are looking for four suspects after a drive-by shooting was reported Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the department, shots were fired in the direction of a home on Spruce Street. No one was injured, but a windshield was shattered by the gunfire. 

Officers are interviewing eyewitnesses, who tell police the shots came from a black Ford Taurus that was carrying four male suspects. Police are working to locate the vehicle. 

Stay with Channel 3 for more on this developing story. 

