UPDATE: Police charge man in deadly Wheeler Avenue shooting

UPDATE: A man has been charged with criminal homicide for a shooting that happened in November of 2017.

Chattanooga police say Britian Crutcher is accused of killing 28-year-old Ladarius Cross on November 18.

Crutcher has been in jail since November 22 for other charges.

Police say 26-year-old Terrance Careathers was also shot but survived his injuries. A third victim, who was a juvenile, was also shot but was expected to recover.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: We now know the names of two of the three victims in this morning's drive-by shooting on Wheeler Avenue.

Police say Ladarius Cross, 28, was behind the wheel of the vehicle that was shot at. He died at the scene of the accident.

Terrance Careathers, 26, is expected to survive her injuries.

Police have not released the name of the third victim due to his age. The juvenile victim is expected to recover.

The victims were traveling north on Wheeler Avenue when they were shot at. Police say both adult victims are active gang members.

At this time, there is no information about the suspect in this shooting.

CPD is asking that anyone who has information about the suspect or this shooting to please call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100. All callers will remain anonymous.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police are continuing to investigate an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another in the hospital.

The shooting was reported just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning on Roanoke Avenue.

"Seemed like the whole neighborhood was blocked off," neighbor Mark Minks described what he saw from his front porch Saturday morning.

Yellow crime scene tape and police lights filled Minks' front yard, as he watched police swarm a portion of Roanoke Avenue right next to his new home.

"It's pretty stressful, pretty concerning,” Minks said, “I just got here a few days ago."

Channel 3 watched as investigators focused on 2 cars wrecked in the front yard of a home.

Many neighbors said the intersection is a high traffic area during all hours of the day.

They tell Channel 3 they wish the area had more security to help monitor crime.

"Try to maybe implement some kind of neighborhood watch, more patrolling, something to keep all the families around here a little more secure, feel like they're safe," Minks said

Other neighbors said they wish the intersection had cameras like the ones Chattanooga Police use to monitor crime.

Those cameras are already placed around the city, but police said they can be moved if they notice a shift in criminal activity. There are 15 of them, and police explained that where they are placed depends on four factors: crime data in the area, community input, experiences in the area from officers, and vendor consultation.

Police recommend neighbors who want the cameras moved to their area, attend CPIC meetings, contact their council representatives, and work with their neighborhood association.

But until something changes, Minks said he will make sure his home is protected until he decides what the safest option is for his family.

“Made me feel like I need to secure my property more or maybe find a different, better location," Minks urged.

Even though there is not a camera at the intersection of Roanoke and Wilcox, there is one less than half a mile away at the intersection of Dodson and Wilcox.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead on Roanoke Ave.

The shooting was reported around 5:20 a.m. Saturday.

Officials tell Channel 3 that a second person was transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say it has not yet been determined if the shooting occurred on Roanoke Ave. or at a separate location.

