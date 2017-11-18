South Pitt runs past Whitwell 33-7 to advance to 2nd straight se - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

South Pitt runs past Whitwell 33-7 to advance to 2nd straight semifinal

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
The South Pittsburg Pirates ran past the Whitwell Tigers 33-7 Friday night to advance to their second straight state semifinal. 

The Pirates opened the game with an eight-play 80-yard drive, ending with a Garrett Raulston rushing touchdown. Raulston would finish the night with four touchdowns.

After taking a 7-0 lead, South Pitt's Sawyer Kelley blocked a Whitwell punt and ran it all the way back, giving the Pirates a 14-0 lead at halftime. 

Whitwell quarterback Dawson Holloway would get the Tigers on the board late in the game, but the rally would stop there. 

Whitwell finishes the season 11-2. South Pitt will now travel to Greenback next week for the 1A semifinal. 

