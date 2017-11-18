South Pitt runs past Whitwell 33-7 to advance to 2nd straight semifinal

The South Pittsburg Pirates ran past the Whitwell Tigers 33-7 Friday night to advance to their second straight state semifinal.More
Have you ever heard a coach say it's moments not scores that you remember later in life? The Central Purple Pounders had one of those moments last Friday. It's a heartwarming story about how an unselfish act made the night's final score all but irrelevant.More
The 3 Minute Drill with Sports Director Paul Shahen and Sports Contributor Brooks Carter returns for episode #10. This week the guys breakdown one of the best slates of games all year, including They finish it off with Brooks' "Four Downs"More
