Virtual reality tour traces steps of Daniel Boone

A new virtual reality tour aims to bring history to life, tracing the steps of Daniel Boone in the late 1700s. Boone led the way for 200,000 to 300,000 settlers through the Cumberland Gap in 1775, earning the nickname "father of the Western movement."

The Boone Society, an organization made up of over 300 Boone family descendants, plans to have the first part of an immersive virtual reality tour ready by spring 2018. The group started the project in 2012.

