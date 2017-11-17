Virtual reality tour traces steps of Daniel Boone - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Virtual reality tour traces steps of Daniel Boone

Posted: Updated:
By WBIR
KNOXVILLE (WBIR) -

A new virtual reality tour aims to bring history to life, tracing the steps of Daniel Boone in the late 1700s. Boone led the way for 200,000 to 300,000 settlers through the Cumberland Gap in 1775, earning the nickname "father of the Western movement."

The Boone Society, an organization made up of over 300 Boone family descendants, plans to have the first part of an immersive virtual reality tour ready by spring 2018. The group started the project in 2012.

READ MORE FROM NBC KNOXVILLE | Virtual reality tour traces steps of Daniel Boone

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.