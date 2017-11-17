TN gets high score for legislation against child sex trafficking

In a recent study, Tennessee received the highest score for legislation against child sex trafficking according to shared hope international.

That top score is highlighting some collaborative strategies here in Hamilton County that are yielding results.

According to that organization Shared Hope International, Tennessee has demonstrated a 7-year trend of gradually strengthening the state's child sex trafficking laws.

The most common form for slavery is human sex trafficking.

Many think of sex trafficking as bringing in someone from a different city or county.

“They are known to and know their trafficker so it's more of a crime of connection then it's a snatch and grab,” said Jerry Redman, CEO of Second Life Chattanooga.

Some tell-tale signs that someone is a victim of trafficking is they don't control their identification or money. In the case of children they may start slacking off in school.

Second Life Chattanooga is one organization that connects victims with services like dental care, trauma assistance.

“They haven't had options in so long they've been told where to go and what to do and when to do it so just giving them the option helping them to regain a sense of their own humanity,” said Emily Aikins, Director of Survivor Services.

In a survey done by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Vanderbilt University, Tennessee scored a 96.5 out of 102 on the state’s ability to handle sex trafficking cases.

This report card shows Tennessee is on the right track to help victims in the courtroom.

Redman says while that is encouraging, there is still room for the state to improve.

“That's willing to invest dollars in both community education about the crime but also serving survivors,” said Jerry Redman.

According to the state map analysis, Hamilton County has had between 25 to 50 cases of minor trafficking and about 100 cases of adult trafficking.