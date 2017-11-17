Clinton jokes she's resigning from the 'Fox News presidency' - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Clinton jokes she's resigning from the 'Fox News presidency'

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Photo courtesy of the Associated Press. Photo courtesy of the Associated Press.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Hillary Clinton is mocking Fox News for "always talking" about her as if she'd won the presidency.

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate is joking in an interview with the online news outlet NowThis that she is officially resigning as the conservative news channel's president of the United States.

She says the outlet is "always talking about the Clinton administration," despite the fact that she lost the election to Donald Trump.

Clinton says: "I want to take this opportunity, sitting here with you, to announce that I am resigning from the Fox News presidency. "

She adds: "I think that we should just leave that behind us and whoever they want to blame for anything, they're going to have to find somebody else."

Online:

NowThis: nowthisnews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.