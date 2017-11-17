Local businesses prepping for Ice on the Landing

This is the second year Ice on the Landing will be located at the Chattanooga Choo Choo. The event is put on by Chattanooga Presents, and used to be located at Ross’s Landing, but moved last year.

Ann Ball with Chattanooga Presents said city requirements changed, forcing them to move.

"The landing was fine, but it's so big down there and so open that it didn't look nearly as big as it looks here,” Ball said.

The outdoor activity attracted thousands of ice skaters last year and it made a big impact for local businesses on the Southside.

Business is brewing at Frothy Monkey, they’re preparing for busy season on the Southside of downtown.

Chattanooga Presents said more than 30,000 people attended last year at the Choo Choo and they expect even more this season.

"I noticed when it came to the new location there's been a lot more people participating and a lot more people coming,” D.J. Cherry, with Frothy Monkey said.

Many Southside businesses Channel 3 spoke to said they are extending hours and adding more staff to meet demand.

"We've already had some waves of people coming in from the holiday decorations and stuff,” Cherry explained.

It's good for the local economy and the revitalization of downtown.

"Not just for the entertainment value but look at all the apartments and housing that's going up on the Southside, it's just the most exciting part of town,” Ball said.

Every Wednesday, 20 percent of the proceeds from Ice on the Landing go to help local charities. On Wednesday, December 6th, you can help Channel 3’s Share Your Christmas and the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

Ice on the Landing will be open every day for a nine-week season, closing on January 21, 2018. Ticket pricing will remain at $10 for an adult ticket, and $8 for skaters aged 12 and under. This includes skate rentals and a two-hour skate session.