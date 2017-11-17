Rev. Jesse Jackson discloses Parkinson's disease diagnosis - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rev. Jesse Jackson discloses Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Rev. Jesse Jackson disclosed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis Friday. AP photo Rev. Jesse Jackson disclosed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis Friday. AP photo

By SOPHIA TAREEN, Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he's been seeking outpatient care for two years for Parkinson's disease and plans to "dedicate" himself to physical therapy.

In a Friday letter to supporters, the 76-year-old says family and friends noticed a change in him about three years ago and he could no longer ignore symptoms.

He says the diagnosis isn't a sign to stop working but a "signal" to make "lifestyle changes" to slow progression of the chronic neurological disorder that causes movement difficulties.

The civil rights icon also released a Northwestern Medicine letter saying he was diagnosed in 2015 and has sought outpatient care.

Jackson runs the Chicago-based Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. He's remained a strong voice in anti-discrimination efforts, including advocating for affordable housing, and been a fixture at protests nationwide.

Jackson declined further comment Friday.

