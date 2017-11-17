EPB raises Fi TV package prices

EPB Fiber Optics is notifying customers of price increase for television channel package.

The changes will take effect January 1, 2018 and the increases will range from $2 to $8, according to a news release.

Internet and phone prices will remain the same.

EPB says that increased costs from television networks and national channels are being passed on directly to their customers.

“This increase is a straight pass-through from locally operated television networks and national channels to customers,” said EPB president and CEO David Wade. “EPB is charging just enough to cover the cost of content increases.”