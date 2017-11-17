New $1.6B Atlanta stadium rises; now old one to be destroyed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New $1.6B Atlanta stadium rises; now old one to be destroyed

Posted: Updated:
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new home of the Atlanta Falcons football team and the Atlanta United soccer team. AP photo The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new home of the Atlanta Falcons football team and the Atlanta United soccer team. AP photo

By JEFF MARTIN, Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - With Atlanta's new $1.6 billion stadium finally open after a series of construction delays, the dome next-door will soon be brought down with explosives.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built to replace the Georgia Dome, which is set to be imploded Monday morning.

Police say several streets and parts of the transit system will close for the historic blast. The city's tallest hotel even plans a "Georgia Dome implosion party" in its restaurant and bar near the very top.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the new home of the National Football League's Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer's Atlanta United.

The new venue features a retractable roof; a 1,100-foot-long "halo board" video display; and a giant steel Falcon sculpture outside one of the main entrances.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.