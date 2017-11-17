Volkswagen woos suppliers owned by minorities and women - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Volkswagen woos suppliers owned by minorities and women

Posted: Updated:
Volkswagen employees perform checks on vehicles as they move down the assembly line at the Volkswagen Assembly Plant Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Photo by Erin O. Smith/Times Free Press Volkswagen employees perform checks on vehicles as they move down the assembly line at the Volkswagen Assembly Plant Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Photo by Erin O. Smith/Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - Volkswagen is seeking more suppliers owned by minorities or women for its lone U.S. assembly plant in Tennessee.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the German automaker held a minority supplier trade show this week, attracting about 60 interested companies from as far away as Michigan.

KeeKee Mathis, the supplier diversity manager for the Chattanooga plant, said Volkswagen has a 10 percent purchasing target from minority or female-owned suppliers. She says company spent about $146 million last year on contracts with minority-owned companies.

Nearly 3,500 people work at the Volkswagen plant, which produces the new seven-seat Atlas SUV and the midsized Passat sedan. The facility began producing vehicles in 2011.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.