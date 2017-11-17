TN Aquarium's River Gorge Explorer to be docked

Ending a nine-year-run, the Tennessee Aquarium says they will stop operating the River Gorge Explorer.

The River Gorge Explorer will continue operations through January 15, 2018, when the Sandhill Crane Cruises conclude.

“After developing a new strategic plan and carefully evaluating the Aquarium’s resources, we have decided to stop operating the boat,” said CEO Keith Sanford. “We are proud of our captains and crew who have consistently delivered a safe and exceptional passenger experience.”

The high-speed, waterjet-propelled vessel began operation in in the summer of 2008, according to the Tennessee Aquarium.

The Aquarium says the adding the River Gorge Explorer was an ambitious project, only four percent of the Aquarium’s visitors were reached through this experience.

“It has been a pleasure to oversee the day-to-day operations of the River Gorge Explorer and to have spent so much time on the water with our guests,” said Captain Pete Hosemann. “While I’ll miss piloting this vessel, I do understand the Aquarium’s desire to change direction.”