2 accidentally shot in Tellico Plains church while discussing security, chief says

( WBIR ) - The Tellico Plains Police Department has said two people are recovering after an accidental shooting at First UMC Thursday.

Tellico Plains Police Chief Russ Parks said they received a call of a possible active shooter at the church and the caller incorrectly told 911 that someone had been shooting at them from outside the church.

Parks said Tellico Plains Elementary, Junior and High Schools were placed on a temporary lockdown until it was determined that it was not an active shooter situation. The locked was lifted as soon as the scene was cleared, police said.

When officers arrived, Parks said they discovered that several members of the church leadership were having a pre-Thanksgiving lunch and were discussing sending representatives to the church safety seminar that the Blount County Sheriff's Office is hosting.

The question came up as to whether anyone carried a weapon and a man said he always carries and pulled a small caliber handgun from his pocket, according to the police department.

The man cleared the weapon by removing the magazine and round from the chamber and then showed the weapon to the group there. According to Parks, when the man took the weapon back, he loaded and re-chambered a round.

Another individual reportedly said he didn't get to see the gun. As the owner of the gun was taking the weapon back out, he discharged the gun and was hit in his right palm. The bullet then struck his wife in the abdomen, traveling through and exiting, then striking her in the right forearm.

Both victims, who the chief said are from Florida, were taken to UT Medical Center by Lifestar. Parks said as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday both were stable.

Parks said no charges are anticipated and the shooting was ruled accidental.

The names of the victims are not being released until family can be notified.