Yusuf Hakeem to run for TN Rep. JoAnne Favors seat

Former six-term Chattanooga City Council Member Yusuf Hakeem says he plans to run for the Tennessee State House District 28 seat, currently held by Rep. JoAnne Favors.

Favors decided earlier this month to not seek re-election.

“If elected, I will fight to ensure the residents of District 28 have opportunities for job training and affordable housing,” Hakeem said in a news release issued Friday. “Communities that are lacking in these areas are struggling to survive.”

Hakeem served as the first Vice Chairman on the Chattanooga City Council when elected in 1990, and served on the Council until 2005.

He was also the first Chairman of the Council’s Budget and Finance Committee. In 2006, he was appointed to the Tennessee Board of Probation and Parole by Gov. Phil Bredesen. Hakeem went on to serve under Gov. Bill Haslam, until voters returned Hakeem to the Chattanooga City Council in 2013, and his fellow Council members elected him Chairman of the Council.

After 25 years of service, Hakeem retired from the General Electric Corporation. As an employee, he received the G.E Community Service Award. He is a graduate of Howard High School and Chattanooga State Community College.

Hakeem is a deacon and member of the Men’s Choir at Second Missionary Baptist Church. He and his wife of 52 years, Baseemah, have four grown children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.