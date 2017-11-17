Rain and cooler weather this weekend

Good Friday! After a chilly start we will warm nicely as southerly winds launch our afternoon highs into the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. The Leonid meteor shower will be at its peak tonight with the highest number of "shooting stars" in the sky. We will have a few clouds, but it will be clear enough for you to glimpse a few. Temps tonight will be more mild than last night. Overnight we will drop down to a mild 50 degrees.

Saturday afternoon we will have a high of 65 with clouds building and rain showers between 3pm and 8pm. There are some great events starting up this weekend from Ice on the Landing to the East Ridge Christmas Parade to Rock City Garden of Lights. Go enjoy, but carry the umbrella through Saturday evening.

Sunday will be much colder. Behind the rain temps will drop to about 40 on Sunday morning, but we will only warm to 51 in the afternoon with sunny skies. The cold air will continue to move in Sunday night and we will see some of our lowest temps Monday morning dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Monday afternoon we will warm a bit, making it into the mid to upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky. This will set the tone for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and lows will be in the mid to upper 30s through at least Friday.

Thanksgiving Day will sport a chilly low of 35 as you are putting the turkey in the oven, and we will climb to a cool but pleasant 55 as we are napping during a football game in the afternoon.

David Karnes

