CHRISTMAS PARADE: Roads closing for East Ridge to celebrate

By WRCB Staff
EAST RIDGE, TN

The City of East Ridge will hold its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, November 18, 2017.  Line-up begins at 4:00 p.m. on Germantown Road from Ringgold Road north toward I-24, with the parade stepping off at 6:30 p.m.

Ringgold Road will shut down at 6:00 p.m. from Donaldson Road to Moore Road.  Germantown Road will be closed to all southbound traffic (except vehicles in the parade) beginning at 4:00 p.m.  Only one northbound lane of Germantown will be open to traffic.  

Please obey all traffic rules and officials in this area. East Ridge Police will be at each intersection to direct traffic on the north-bound lane.

