TDOT announces Thanksgiving roadwork halt

With Thanksgiving a week away, many are finalizing their holiday travel plans.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has something for everyone to be thankful for this holiday season.

According to Communications Director Jennifer Flynn, “TDOT will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes across the state. All construction related lane closures will be stopped beginning at noon on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 through 6:00 a.m. Monday, November 27, 2017.”

Flynn also provided an update on three of the main TDOT projects currently taking place in Hamilton County:

HAMILTON COUNTY, U.S. 27 (I-124) widening from I-24/U.S. 27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge:

Be aware that TDOT crews plan to temporarily close lanes on weeknights between 7:00 pm and 6:00 am. At least one lane will stay open in both directions. TDOT expects to finish this project by the end of July 2019.

HAMILTON COUNTY, SR-320 (East Brainerd Road) grading, drainage, installation of signals, construction of seven retaining walls and paving from east of Graysville Road to east of Bel-Air Road:

Drivers can expect lane closures between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm. Be advised of traffic shifts along the route. Flaggers will be there to assist as needed. TDOT’s goal is to complete this project by June 2018.

HAMILTON COUNTY, SR-153/SR-319 (Hixson Pike) bridge repair on Hixson Pike over SR-153:

Good news. TDOT expects to have the bridge open to all traffic by Wednesday, November 22, 2017. The bridge will remain open to everyone until after the new year so that holiday traffic will not be as congested. TDOT expects to finish the project during May of 2018.