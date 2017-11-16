Walmart cutting in store prices, raising them online

Online shopping is more popular than ever and the world's biggest retailer is trying to get more customers into its stores, by boosting prices for some items online.

The retail giant said it costs less to sell some bulk items in stores compared to online. So Channel 3 put it to the test, to see exactly how much you can save while shopping.

“Trying to bring more people to the store. I think that is the smartest thing to do. That is the business thing to do. I would think,” said Darius Griffin.

It’s exactly what Walmart is doing, raising their prices online and slashing them in stores. But only for some food and household items. “I prefer being indoors anyways. I like to be able to see and touch what I am getting,” said Aaron Whitley.

A quick online search shows the disparities from online and in store prices.

Here are some examples: TIDE detergent lists for $10.42 at Walmart.com but only $8.97 in the store. You can save 4 dollars on a 50-pound bag of Pedigree adult dog food. Kraft macaroni and cheese is 20 cents cheaper if make the trek to your nearest Walmart. “Making the prices go up online means the people online will come in here now and come shop,” said Griffin.

If you purchased those three items in-store, you would save $5.65. “Yea it can add up, but I would still pay the difference,” said Debbie Layne.

Perhaps it's a business move for Walmart. According to the super store, 90% of people live within a ten-mile radius of a Walmart store. And with the motto, "Everyday Low Prices," they hope once in store, you buy more and spend more. “If you are going to be close to the store I think it's worth it. If you're not going to be, I don't think it will be,” said Whitley.

A Walmart spokesperson said, "We always work to offer the best price online relative to other sites. It simply costs less to sell some items in stores. Customers can access those store prices online when they choose to pick up the item in store through Pickup Today, if available for that item."