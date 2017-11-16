UPDATE: TBI says fugitive Justin Wayne Pridemore captured - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: TBI says fugitive Justin Wayne Pridemore captured

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
UPDATE: Just a day after being added to the TBI's 10 Most Wanted List, Justin Wayne Pridemore has been captured.

A Tweet from the TBI Friday morning simply stated that the fugitive, wanted for aggravated sexual battery involving a child, had been caught.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Greeneville Police Department need your help finding Justin Wayne Pridemore.

Pridemore was added to the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list for Aggravated Sexual Battery involving a child.

The suspect is described as a 24-year-old white male with blonde hair and blue eyes.  He is approximately 260 pounds and 6 feet tall.  

The TBI warns that Pridemore should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about Pridemore's whereabouts, please contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.  

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest.

