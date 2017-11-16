Dollywood Christmas celebration adding 2 extra days

( WBIR ) - Guests will have two extra days to enjoy Dollywood's award-winning Smoky Mountain Christmas festival this holiday season.

Park officials say they will now be open on Tuesday, Jan. 2 and Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, after hearing feedback from visitors. Several school systems will extend their Christmas break several days after the new year, so this will allow families more time to enjoy the sights and sounds of Dollywood at Christmas.

The park will be open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on both of the additional days.

For its Smoky Mountain Christmas celebration, the park is decked out in four million dazzling lights and features special holiday events like Christmas in the Smokies and It’s a Wonderful Life, the joyous Parade of Many Colors, decadent holiday food and snacks, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and all of his friends.

Visitors during this time can also upgrade a paid one-day admission ticket to a regular 2018 season pass to be able to visit the park all next year. Each child's season pass purchase also comes with a free copy of Dolly Parton's newest children’s album, “I Believe in You.”