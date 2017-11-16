Dollywood Christmas celebration adding 2 extra days

The outdoor activity attracted thousands of ice skaters last year and it made a big impact for local businesses on the Southside.
Business is brewing at Frothy Monkey, they’re preparing for busy season on the Southside of downtown.
The outdoor activity attracted thousands of ice skaters last year and it made a big impact for local businesses on the Southside.
Business is brewing at Frothy Monkey, they’re preparing for busy season on the Southside of downtown.
Cleveland and Bradley County emergency officials held an emergency drill Friday around 9 a.m. at the Olin plant in Charleston.More
Cleveland and Bradley County emergency officials held an emergency drill Friday around 9 a.m. at the Olin plant in Charleston.More