Federal utility: $900M to move power plant ash to landfill - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Federal utility: $900M to move power plant ash to landfill

Posted: Updated:
TVA's Gallatin Fossil Plant. TVA photo TVA's Gallatin Fossil Plant. TVA photo

NASHVILLE (AP) - A federal utility's top executive estimates it would cost $900 million to move coal ash under court order from a Tennessee power plant to a lined landfill onsite.

Tennessee Valley Authority CEO Bill Johnson said in an interview Thursday that moving the ash offsite from the Gallatin Fossil Plant would cost $2 billion and is the less-preferred option.

In August, a federal judge ordered the ash excavated and removed, saying it's leaking pollutants into the Cumberland River in violation of the Clean Water Act. But the judge said there was scant evidence of any harm caused by the pollution.

TVA is appealing the order, hoping it can instead cap the ash ponds over 12 years at a $200 million cost. Environmentalists and the district judge worry capping risks further pollution.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.