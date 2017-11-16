Publix to expand dairy facility - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Publix to expand dairy facility

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
The new Publix on the North Shore. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com The new Publix on the North Shore. Photo by Dan Kennedy/WRCBtv.com

DACULA, Ga. (AP) - Publix is expanding its Gwinnett County dairy facility, creating an additional 44 new jobs.

Economic development group Partnership Gwinnett, in a news release Wednesday, said the facility in Dacula will get a 41,625-square-foot (3,867 square meter) expansion with a new production area, new processing lines and new filling lines. The expansion represents a $48.7 million capital investment to Gwinnett County.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the expansion will result in a larger number of dairy products supplied to metro Atlanta Publix locations, as well as a wider variety of products for shoppers to choose from.

Publix has over 1,130 locations nationwide, including 184 in Georgia.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.