State: Georgia recovering from job losses after hurricane

ATLANTA (AP) - State labor officials say Georgia is recovering from a job loss due to Hurricane Irma in September.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says the state broke the 4.5-million jobs barrier in October, posting 4.51 million jobs for the month.

Butler said in a news release early Thursday that Georgia has added 87,800 jobs - a 2 percent growth rate - over the past 12 months.

The state is outpacing the national job growth rate of 1.4 percent

