Fruit flies in kitchen and dirty areas among chief concerns during inspections

This week, six Hamilton County restaurants earned perfect scores of 100 on their health inspections.

But food safety issues brought three restaurants up short this week, with dirty surfaces and food storage being some of the common concerns.

Boccaccia Ristorante Italiano at 3077 South Broad Street scored an 84 for non-food contact surfaces dirty, floors dirty behind and under equipment, small cutting boards in poor repair, clean dishes stored on dirty surfaces, fruit flies noted kitchen, raw/hazardous food not properly separated to cooling temperatures. Corrected to 93.

Applebee's at 5600 Brainerd Road earned an 86. They were cited for door handles to freezer with build-up, manager not able to demonstrate adequate food safety knowledge, drip pans under grill with old spillage.

88 CiCi's Pizza 2260 Gunbarrel Road; reasons including gaskets in poor repair, build-up on lower shelves throughout kitchen, floor tiles in poor repair, women's restroom toilet in poor repair.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

92 Chef Lin 5084 South Terrace

93 Fazoli's 2332 Shallowford Village Drive

93 The Big Chill and Grill 103 Cherokee Blvd.

94 Dos Amigos 3209 Amnicola Highway

94 Wendys 3104 South Broad Street

95 Big River 2020 Hamilton Place Blvd.

95 Taconooga 207 Frazier Avenue

95 Cross Roads Cafe 4011 Austin Avenue

96 Sonic Drive-In 5921 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

96 Homefolks Restaurant 8981 Dayton Pike

97 Taziki's 432 Market Street

97 Krystal 3409 Amnicola Highway

97 Kevin Brown's Burgers 8228 Mahan Gap Road

98 Waffle House 4903 Brainerd Road

98 Burger King 5605 Little Debbie Pkwy.

98 Choo Choo BBQ 5936 Quintas Loop

98 Dos Bros 5591 Highway 153

98 Fazoli's 2332 Shallowford Village Drive

98 Couchs BBQ 8307 Lee Highway

98 KFC 2304 E. 3rd Street

99 Smoking King Que 3874 Hixson Pike

99 Chattanooga Wings Company 2109 McCallie Avenue

99 Chick-fil-a 5740 Highway 153

99 Piece-A-Cake Bakery 9298 Apison Pike

99 Shane's Rib Shack 9448 Bradmore Lane

99 Firebirds 2107 Gunbarrel Road

99 Mister Wok 5402 Brainerd Road

100 Applebee's 2342 Shallowford Village

100 Old Saigon 2601 Dayton Blvd.

100 Lupi's Pizza 9453 Bradmore Lane

100 AJ Peruvian 5035 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

100 Bento Sushi 615 McCallie Avenue

100 Moe's Southwest Grill 5510 Highway 153

Hamilton County hotels

91 Microtel 7014 McCutcheon Rd.

96 Travelodge 2301 Shallowford Road

96 Holiday Inn 2232 Center Street

96 Embassy Suites 2341 Lifestyle Way

98 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village

99 Homewood Suites 2250 Center Street

100 Wingate 7312 Shallowford Road

100 Hampton Inn 1920 Hamill Road

Hamilton County school cafeterias

95 Brainerd Baptist School 300 Brookfield Drive

100 Calvary Christian School 4601 North Terrace

Hamilton County school facilities

99 Calvary Christian School 4601 North Terrace

Catoosa

100 Battlefield campground and rv park 199 koa blvd

100 Catering by Alan 146 Hunt Dr

100 Mumdee's 3277 Chattanooga Valley Rd

Dade

99 Canyon Grill 28 Scenic hwy

100 Culinary Creations 13734 N Main St

100 Dade Elementary School 311 Wolverine Dr

88 Guthries 5404 136 HWY 133

100 Larry's Restaurant 4514 HWY 136

96 Woodhaven Senior Living 6246 E 136 HWY

Murray

100 Kentucky Fried Chicken1043 N THIRD AVE

93 Taqueria El Rey 3440 HIGHWAY 411

Walker

90 Greg's Restaurant 12560 N HWY 27

88 Little Caesars 804 N MAIN ST

99 Los Guerrero's1103 N MAIN ST

90 Los Potros Mexican Restaurant 201 LEE AVE

89 McDonald's 106 LAFAYETTE RD

87 Pigeon Mountain Country Store HWY 193 DAVIS CROSS ROADS

91 Subway 8175 HWY 27

Whitfield