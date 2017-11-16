Fruit flies in kitchen and dirty areas among chief concerns during inspections

This week, six Hamilton County restaurants earned perfect scores of 100 on their health inspections.
But food safety issues brought three restaurants up short this week, with dirty surfaces and food storage being some of the common concerns.
Boccaccia Ristorante Italiano at 3077 South Broad Street scored an 84 for non-food contact surfaces dirty, floors dirty behind and under equipment, small cutting boards in poor repair, clean dishes stored on dirty surfaces, fruit flies noted kitchen, raw/hazardous food not properly separated to cooling temperatures. Corrected to 93.
Applebee's at 5600 Brainerd Road earned an 86. They were cited for door handles to freezer with build-up, manager not able to demonstrate adequate food safety knowledge, drip pans under grill with old spillage.
88 CiCi's Pizza 2260 Gunbarrel Road; reasons including gaskets in poor repair, build-up on lower shelves throughout kitchen, floor tiles in poor repair, women's restroom toilet in poor repair.
Other Hamilton County restaurants
- 92 Chef Lin 5084 South Terrace
- 93 Fazoli's 2332 Shallowford Village Drive
- 93 The Big Chill and Grill 103 Cherokee Blvd.
- 94 Dos Amigos 3209 Amnicola Highway
- 94 Wendys 3104 South Broad Street
- 95 Big River 2020 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 95 Taconooga 207 Frazier Avenue
- 95 Cross Roads Cafe 4011 Austin Avenue
- 96 Sonic Drive-In 5921 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
- 96 Homefolks Restaurant 8981 Dayton Pike
- 97 Taziki's 432 Market Street
- 97 Krystal 3409 Amnicola Highway
- 97 Kevin Brown's Burgers 8228 Mahan Gap Road
- 98 Waffle House 4903 Brainerd Road
- 98 Burger King 5605 Little Debbie Pkwy.
- 98 Choo Choo BBQ 5936 Quintas Loop
- 98 Dos Bros 5591 Highway 153
- 98 Fazoli's 2332 Shallowford Village Drive
- 98 Couchs BBQ 8307 Lee Highway
- 98 KFC 2304 E. 3rd Street
- 99 Smoking King Que 3874 Hixson Pike
- 99 Chattanooga Wings Company 2109 McCallie Avenue
- 99 Chick-fil-a 5740 Highway 153
- 99 Piece-A-Cake Bakery 9298 Apison Pike
- 99 Shane's Rib Shack 9448 Bradmore Lane
- 99 Firebirds 2107 Gunbarrel Road
- 99 Mister Wok 5402 Brainerd Road
- 100 Applebee's 2342 Shallowford Village
- 100 Old Saigon 2601 Dayton Blvd.
- 100 Lupi's Pizza 9453 Bradmore Lane
- 100 AJ Peruvian 5035 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
- 100 Bento Sushi 615 McCallie Avenue
- 100 Moe's Southwest Grill 5510 Highway 153
Hamilton County hotels
- 91 Microtel 7014 McCutcheon Rd.
- 96 Travelodge 2301 Shallowford Road
- 96 Holiday Inn 2232 Center Street
- 96 Embassy Suites 2341 Lifestyle Way
- 98 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village
- 99 Homewood Suites 2250 Center Street
- 100 Wingate 7312 Shallowford Road
- 100 Hampton Inn 1920 Hamill Road
Hamilton County school cafeterias
- 95 Brainerd Baptist School 300 Brookfield Drive
- 100 Calvary Christian School 4601 North Terrace
Hamilton County school facilities
- 99 Calvary Christian School 4601 North Terrace
Catoosa
- 100 Battlefield campground and rv park 199 koa blvd
- 100 Catering by Alan 146 Hunt Dr
- 100 Mumdee's 3277 Chattanooga Valley Rd
Dade
- 99 Canyon Grill 28 Scenic hwy
- 100 Culinary Creations 13734 N Main St
- 100 Dade Elementary School 311 Wolverine Dr
- 88 Guthries 5404 136 HWY 133
- 100 Larry's Restaurant 4514 HWY 136
- 96 Woodhaven Senior Living 6246 E 136 HWY
Murray
- 100 Kentucky Fried Chicken1043 N THIRD AVE
- 93 Taqueria El Rey 3440 HIGHWAY 411
Walker
- 90 Greg's Restaurant 12560 N HWY 27
- 88 Little Caesars 804 N MAIN ST
- 99 Los Guerrero's1103 N MAIN ST
- 90 Los Potros Mexican Restaurant 201 LEE AVE
- 89 McDonald's 106 LAFAYETTE RD
- 87 Pigeon Mountain Country Store HWY 193 DAVIS CROSS ROADS
- 91 Subway 8175 HWY 27
Whitfield
- 90 Cambiando Vidas 101 EASTERLING ST
- 96 Checkers 502 LIBERTY SQ
- 90 Engine Room of Dalton 1525 WARING RD
- 98 Highland Rivers Center 900 SHUGART RD
- 98 Krystal 1909 E WALNUT AVE
- 88 Los Pablos 1513 W WALNUT AVE STE 6
- 99 Marisco's Puerto Vallarta 1205 S THORNTON AVE
- 94 Reflections at Tranquility 494 GROVE PARK WAY
- 97 Subway 920 MARKET ST STE G
- 92 Tranquility of Dalton 986 ORCHARD WAY