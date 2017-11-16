27 arrested in Whitfield prescription drug operation

A four-month covert drug operation in Whitfield County has resulted in the arrests of 27 people.

Investigators found the suspects were obtaining prescriptions from physicians for various reasons and then selling the medications.

Sixteen of those arrested were directly involved in the sale of prescription medication, according to a news release. Eight were involved with the distribution or possession of methamphetamine, and three subjects that had violated their parole.

All 27 suspects are currently being held in the Whitfield County Jail without bond.

Those arrested were: