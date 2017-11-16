27 arrested in Whitfield prescription drug operation

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -
A four-month covert drug operation in Whitfield County has resulted in the arrests of 27 people.
Investigators found the suspects were obtaining prescriptions from physicians for various reasons and then selling the medications.
Sixteen of those arrested were directly involved in the sale of prescription medication, according to a news release. Eight were involved with the distribution or possession of methamphetamine, and three subjects that had violated their parole.
All 27 suspects are currently being held in the Whitfield County Jail without bond.
Those arrested were:
- Marcia Lee Petty, 60, Rocky Face, GA Charged; Sale of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs
- Timothy Wayne Campbell, 49, Dalton, GA Charged; Sale of Schedule 2 drug, possession of marijuana (during his arrest)
- Bridgett Loren Elswick, 33, Dalton, GA Charged; Sale of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs
- Michael David Hagan, 59, Dalton, GA Charged; Parole Violation
- Ray Bowen Jr, 45, Dalton, GA Charged; Sale of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs
- Kenneth Dale Coker, 56, Dalton, GA Charged; Sale of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs
- Wendi Lynn Pedigo, 50, Dalton, GA Charged; Sale of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs
- Uwe Joseph Munzel, 55, Dalton, GA Charged; Sale of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs
- Anthony James Clark, 26, Dalton, GA Charged; Parole Violation
- Rickey Herrera, 57, Dalton, GA Charged; Sale of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs
- Carla Ruth Herrera, 53, Dalton, GA Charged; Possession of Methamphetamine (in possession of additional Methamphetamine at the time of arrest)
- Edwin Voneric Wilson, 47, Dalton, GA Charged; Parole Violation
- Kevin Gene Defriece, 42, Chatsworth, GA Charged; Sale of Schedule 2 drugs (in possession of Methamphetamine at the time of arrest)
- Sicillio David Charo, 56, Dalton, GA Charged; Sale of Schedule 3/4/5 drugs
- Thomas Williams, 58, Dalton, GA Charged; Sale of Schedule 1 or 2 drug (in possession of Methamphetamine at the time of arrest)
- Tony Lamar Cleary, 54, Dalton, GA Charged; Sale of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs
- Matthew Thomas Watson, 33, Dalton, GA Charged; Probation Violation, Failure to Appear warrants (in possession of Methamphetamine at the time of arrest)
- Allen Lee Brown, 56, Tunnel Hill, GA Charged; Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of drug-related objects
- Amanda Nicole Smith, 32, Dalton, GA Charged; Sale of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs
- Kenneth Lamar Saunders, 54, Dalton, GA Charged; Sale of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs
- Christina Yvonne Eure, 53, Dalton, GA Charged; Sale of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs
- Tina Michelle Thomison, 44, Dalton, GA Charged; Possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV (2 counts)
- Gregory Lee Ratcliff, 47, Dalton, GA Charged; Possession of Methamphetamine, possession of tolls for commission of a crime, 2 outstanding felony warrants (Probation and Failure to Appear)
- Erica Gwen Caudill, 30, Chatsworth, GA Charged; Possession of Methamphetamine, on felony banishment sentence for Methamphetamine
- Joseph Lynn Patterson, 47, Dalton, GA Charged; Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine
- Bruce Edward Gazaway, 47, Dalton, GA Charged; Possession of Methamphetamine
- Hector Lorenzo Hernandez, 22, Dalton, GA Charged; Possession of Schedule 2 drugs