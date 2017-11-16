Pine Grove Road to close for maintenance - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pine Grove Road to close for maintenance

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

The Catoosa County Public Works Department has scheduled a road repair on the 1300 block Pine Grove Road (at Monroe Road).

The road will be closed to thru traffic (weather permitting) beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19th, 2017 through Monday, Nov. 20th, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

Detour routes will be marked, and drivers are urged to prepare for traffic delays. 

Catoosa County officials say they appreciate the patience and cooperation of everyone during the road improvement project. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.