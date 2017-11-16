UPDATE: Downtown hotel suffers series of car break-ins - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Downtown hotel suffers series of car break-ins

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Police Department responded to four car break-ins Wednesday night.

All of the incidents occurred at the DoubleTree Hotel on Chestnut St.

The thieves targeted vehicles that had items in plain view, including tool chests on pickup trucks.

Police remind you to:

  • Lock It - Lock your vehicle    
  • Hide It - Hide Your Valuables… 
  • Hold It - Hold it if you can't lock or hide your belongings

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a spate of car break-ins at the DoubleTree Hotel downtown.

It's not clear how many vehicles were involved, or what may have been taken.

The hotel's staff called police Thursday morning to report the crime.

