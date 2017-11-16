Target run: Taylor Swift shocks shoppers while buying album - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Target run: Taylor Swift shocks shoppers while buying album

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Taylor Swift. AP photo Taylor Swift. AP photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Taylor Swift has left some fans shocked by dropping by a Tennessee Target store to pick up a few things, including her new album.

The Nashville Tennessean reports the superstar singer chronicled her Target run through Instagram Stories. The newspaper reports Swift approached fans and video chatted with their friends who missed out on the surprise visit to the store.

Swift approached some star struck shoppers in the store, telling them "you can talk to me if you want."

Swift said in her story that she has a tradition of visiting the store to buy her album when a new one comes out. Her sixth album, "Reputation," was released last week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.