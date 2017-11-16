TVA employees get average $10,970 year-end bonus - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TVA employees get average $10,970 year-end bonus

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Employees of the Tennessee Valley Authority will have extra reason to be thankful during Thanksgiving next week when TVA distributes year-end performance bonuses averaging $10,970 for each of more than 10,000 workers.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.