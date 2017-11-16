Walmart Supercenter unveils Pickup Tower service

The Walmart Supercenter in Ooltewah will be the first in the Chattanooga area to unveil the company's new "Pickup Tower" service.

To use the Pickup Tower, customers will choose from the millions of items available on Walmart.com and select the "Pickup" option at checkout. When the items arrive at the local store, an associate will load it into the Pickup Tower and the customer can retrieve it by scanning a bar code sent to their smartphone.

“As technology changes, so does how we shop,” said Store Manager Todd Suchy. “The pilot phase for this Pickup Tower was so successful that Walmart is expanding it to additional locations across the country – and we’re proud to be the first in the Chattanooga area. We’re always exploring new ways to help customers save time and money.”

Officials say the 16-foot structures will make holiday shopping even easier, by functioning like high-tech vending machines that can fulfill a customer’s online order in less than a minute

Walmart officials say the Pickup Towers are the latest example of the company's commitment to digital acceleration and innovation, as well as convenience, helping customers save time and shop however, whenever, wherever they want.