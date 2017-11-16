Clearing and mild this afternoon

Good Thursday. After some clouds to start the day, we will see clearing skies with temps in the low to mid-60s this afternoon. Tonight will be much cooler with temps dropping back into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday should be a great day. Skies will be sunny through the day with temps climbing into the mid-60s. Friday night we will see some clouds moving in. This will be the peak time to experience the Leonid meteor shower, and while we will have some clouds overhead I think you will be able to see some "shooting stars" if you are patient.

Saturday the clouds will be increasing through the day, but the rain looks as though it will hold off until the afternoon. Right now the time frame for rain looks to be between 3pm and 8pm with showers tapering after that. Saturday's high will reach 66. Overnight into Sunday morning we will cool down significantly.

Sunday you will need the jacket all day. Temps will range from 38 in the morning to 52 in the afternoon.

We will see varying amounts of cloud cover through next week, but no rain is in the forecast. Temps will be in the 30s and highs in the 50s each day. Thanksgiving specifically looks (at this point) good with a low of 37, a high of 58, and mostly sunny skies through the day.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

THURSDAY